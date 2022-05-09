(NBC News) — A woman was arrested on Sunday, Mother’s Day, after her three children were found dead at a home in Los Angeles.

The three victims were between the ages of 8 and 12, with two boys and one girl killed, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told reporters at the scene, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Their mother was initially detained for questioning and was later arrested in connection with the incident, LAPD’s Topanga division said.

The LAPD said officers were called to the home at around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a homicide in the West Hills neighborhood. It is unclear who made the call.

