Mom arrested after twin babies found dead in crib, under sink

Crime

by: PIX 11

Posted: / Updated:

NOTE: The video above was recorded before Kilpatrick’s arrest.

The mother of two infants found dead inside of their Queens apartment has been arrested and charged with murder, the NYPD said Friday.

Danezja Kilpatrick, 23, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, acting in a manner injouries to a child and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Her children, Dallis and Dakota Bentley, each 6 weeks old, were found dead at their home at the Woodside Houses.

Officers responded to a call at the New York Housing Authority development on 51st Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a family member concerned about the children went to the apartment, police said.

Photo: William Hayes/PIX11 News

One of the babies was found in the crib, but the other baby was found wrapped in a blanket under the sink, NYPD officials said. A knife was recovered at the scene and it appears one of the babies may have had stab wounds.

After officers discovered the first baby and questioned the mother about the second, she pointed to the sink, officials said.

Both babies were unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived. Emergency medical services pronounced them deceased at the scene.

The babies were born in March, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss