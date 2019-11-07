Mom arrested after baby had BAC of .359%

Live Now
Davonna Reed

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Springfield Township Police Department has arrested Davonna Reed, 32, on multiple charges including felony child abuse.

Police say in late October, her daughter was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital after she became sick.

Doctor’s determined the child had a blood alcohol content (B.A.C.) was .359%, according to a press release.

The child was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit.

Detectives say Reed allowed the child to ingest alcohol.

