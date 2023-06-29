[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland woman accused of leaving her 16-month-old daughter at home alone while she vacationed for more than a week, and the child died, has been handed a $1 million bond.

Kristel Candelario, 31, of Cleveland, on Thursday morning pleaded not guilty to counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

She’s currently in the county jail on a $1 million bond, court records show.

As the FOX 8 I-Team reported earlier this month, investigators said Candelario admitted to leaving her daughter home alone at a West 97th Street residence while she traveled to Detroit and Puerto Rico.

A criminal complaint alleges she left on June 8 and returned on June 16 to find the child unresponsive.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Candelario earlier this month.

“As parents, we are supposed to protect and care for our children,” county Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said earlier this month. “Imagining this child’s suffering, during her last days of life alone, is truly horrifying and we will do everything in our power to seek justice on her behalf.”

Candelario is due back in court on July 5 for a pre-trial. She has been assigned a public defender.