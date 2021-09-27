Missing toddler Nevaeh Allen found dead, arrest made

Two-year-old Nevaeh Allen (Courtesy of BRPD)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The body of two-year-old Naveah Allen, first reported missing on Friday, was found Sunday in Mississippi.

An autopsy will be performed and will determine the cause of death.

BRPD confirmed the body with the FBI, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and Gulf South Search and Rescue.

Phillip Gardner, the mother’s boyfriend, has been arrested for his involvement in Nevaeh’s disappearance.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, Gardner was arrested Saturday night and is now booked in East Baton Rouge Prison. Gardner has been charged with Unlawful Disposal of Remains and Obstruction of Justice. His bond is set at $750,000.

Baton Rouge Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

