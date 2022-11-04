TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The grandfather of a toddler who went missing in Georgia has died after a suspected hit-and-run crash, NBC News reported.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Henry Dale Moss Sr. was struck by a car on Wednesday morning and died at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle,” Burke County sheriff’s Capt. Jimmy Wylds said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Moss’ grandson, Quinton Simon, vanished on Oct. 5 and is presumed dead.

Police said Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, called 911 and said her son had gone missing from his playpen. She was named as the primary suspect in his disappearance.

Police said they’ve spent “thousands of hours of investigating and gathering evidence,” and believe the toddler’s remains are somewhere in a landfill outside Savannah, but “the odds of recovering Quinton’s remains were low.”