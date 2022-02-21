Missing 4-year-old’s body found in woods 1 year later; arrests made

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have reportedly found the body of Serenity McKinney, according to a KSP news release.

Friday at around 2 p.m., detectives found the body of four-year-old McKinney in a wooded area near the 1300 block of Skyview Road near the Jefferson County/Bullitt County line. McKinney hadn’t been seen since Christmas Eve of 2020, according to sheriff’s office.

McKinney’s body was reportedly taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, Ky. by the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office.

Catherine McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill. Source: Thomas County Sheriff’s Office

KSP and the SCSO have officially charged McKinney’s mother, Catherine McKinney, 21, and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, 26, with murder and abuse of a corpse. Ms. McKinney and Hill were arrested last week in Kansas and were transported back to Kentucky.

McKinney and Hill are currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

KSP, the Kentucky Attorney General, and the SCSO are officially conducting a murder investigation. The case remains under investigation.