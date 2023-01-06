NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide. Gigi Jordan, a nurse who had made millions as a medical entrepreneur, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home.

The city medical examiner’s office ruled that the death was a suicide by asphyxia. Jordan was charged with murder after the death of her son, Jude Mirra, in 2010.

Jurors found her guilty of manslaughter and sentenced her to 18 years in prison. Jordan has been released to home confinement pending appeal.

FILE – Gigi Jordan, right, appears in Manhattan Supreme Court with her attorney Alan Dershowitz, Friday, Dec. 23, 2011, in New York. A federal appeals court has reversed a ruling, Thursday, May 6, 2022, that overturned the health-care executive’s manslaughter conviction for fatally drugging her 8-year-old autistic son. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, Pool, File)

She was found dead the day after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a ruling that would have sent her back to prison.