Manhunt ends after woman sexually assaulted, girl, 13, stabbed to death

(WLNS/WFLA) — A Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and stabbing a teenager to death is now in police custody.

The Morning Sun reported Tuesday that Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, 40, was arrested after a two-day manhunt, and was being held on a  $1.5 million bond.

According to the Detroit News, Gardenhire was wanted in the sexual assault of a woman and the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Mount Pleasant, which is in central Michigan. Police were called to the home in Mt. Pleasant around 3:15 a.m. Sunday and identified Gardenhire as the primary suspect.

Gardenhire was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. According to WOOD-TV, he is expected to face charges of open murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a weapon.

Court records show Gardenhire had bonded out of jail four days prior of the incident. He was arrested May 27 for criminal sexual conduct second-degree with a person aged 13-17. The charge stems from a 2015 incident, but it’s not believed to be connected to Sunday’s crimes, according to the news station.

Gardenhire previously served time in prison for being a a felon possessing a firearm conviction, assaulting a jail employee/attempting to escape and attempted felonious assault.

