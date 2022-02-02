Man who killed 4-year-old when he was 13 freed from prison

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 1994 file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y., during his murder trial. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on Oct. 5, 2021 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement. (AP Photo/John Hickey)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in 1993 when he was 13 years old has been released from prison after being granted parole last October.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s website says Eric M. Smith was released from the Woodbourne Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

Smith served 28 years for the murder of Derrick Robie. Authorities said Smith lured the younger boy into a wooded area near the victim’s home in Savona in western New York and beat him to death with a rock.

Smith was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to nine years to life in prison.