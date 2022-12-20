TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is behind bars after authorities say he dropped a 4-month-old infant at a Florida Walmart more than once, WTVJ reported.

Police were called to a Walmart store in northwest Miami-Dade County at about 4 p.m. Monday and took 31-year-old Patrick Abbott into custody.

Police said several witnesses reported seeing him drop the girl the first time. A security guard said he went up to Abbott and saw him drop the child again. Police said Abbott started to walk away from the child, but went back to pick her up when “bystanders began to scream and run toward the victim.”

Abbott told detectives he only dropped the child once by accident.

The report did not mention anything about the relation between Abbott and the child.

He was arrested and charged with child abuse with no great bodily harm, then booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he’s being held on a $5,000 bond.