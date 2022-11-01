TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a woman died after a man wearing a skull mask broke into her home and shot her in the hours after Halloween.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a shooting at about 12:40 a.m. on Menifee Court in New Port Richey.

Investigators say a man, described as 5’10 with a large build, forced his way into a home and shot the woman, and that she died of her injuries.

Deputies said the man was wearing a skull mask, but did not give any additional information about the shooting or home invasion. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is expected to share more details at a 5 a.m. press conference.

In the meantime, the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to submit tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling 1-800-706-2488.

This story is developing and will be updated.