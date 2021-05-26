Man wanted for alleged child sex assault could be in Wimauma; reward offered

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is wanted by deputies for allegedly sexually abusing a child last year in Hillsborough County.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 39-year-old Blas Jose-Hernandez, who faces 15 counts of capital sexually battery of a victim under 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12.

Deputies said Jose-Hernandez could face more charges once in custody.

Investigators suspect Jose-Hernandez could be hiding out in the Wimauma area and will try to flee Florida. Deputies say he has a white GMC Yukon, but could be driving a new vehicle.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Those with information can call 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).