TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are working to identify a man they said swiped more than $30,000 in jewelry from the Zales Jewelry Store at Brandon Town Center Mall Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said the man entered the Zales jewelry store at 1:36 p.m. before he “forcefully removed” 10 gold necklaces and one gold ring from a display cabinet.

The man implied he had a weapon during the theft before he took off with more than $30,000 worth of jewelry, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies described the man as a black male, possibly 28-30 years old, 5’7” to 5’9”, and 160-170 lbs.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a long-sleeve blue shirt, black pants, and a black hat with athletic shoes.

Deputies said the man is may have a tattoo on the right side of his neck of the letter “N” with wings on each side.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. To remain anonymous or possibly receive a reward for information, call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

