Man shot dead outside Gibsonton gas station

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A shooting near a Gibsonton gas station left a man dead on Monday evening, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at the the Murphy USA, 9023 Gibsonton Drive around 10 p.m.

The man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

“The investigation is in the early stages, but this shooting does not appear to be a random act. At this time, we believe the victim and the shooter knew each other,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.”

LATEST STORIES: