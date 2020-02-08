Man sexually assaulted woman while posing as Uber or Lyft driver, police say

Crime

by: Joseph Luiz

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man who allegedly posed as an Uber or Lyft driver to get women to enter his vehicle so he could sexually assault them has been arrested. 

The Bakersfield Police Department said that on Friday morning, detectives arrested 48-year-old Nassef Ragheb in the 2300 block of L St. for stalking, prowling, peeping into a residence, burglary, false imprisonment and attempt sexual battery.

The department said the arrest came as the result of three related investigations over the past three years. On Feb. 1, officers were dispatched to investigate a prowling incident at a residence in the area of Brimhall Road and Jewetta Avenue. 

A follow-up investigation led to the identification of Ragheb as a suspect in that investigation, the department said. Ragheb had been listed previously as a suspect in related offenses that were reported to BPD and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 and 2019. 

The department said investigators found evidence that showed Ragheb has posed as an Uber or Lyft driver in an effort to get women to enter his vehicle. On at least one instance, he attempted to forcibly kiss one of the female victims after driving her to her residence.

Ragheb was seen in the rear yard of a victim’s residence, peering into the victim’s windows, and entering another victim’s residence through an unlocked door, BPD said. All of these incidents occurred in northwest Bakersfield.

The department said Ragheb appeared to target women that were possibly intoxicated leaving local bars and restaurants. The department is asking for help identifying any other incidents Ragheb may have been involved in.

Anyone with information can contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

