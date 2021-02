LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Lakeland are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the 1500 lbkc of Fairbanks Street.

Police said the victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with serious injuries. One person is in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.