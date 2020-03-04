Man sentenced to 205-755 years in prison for filming infant sexual abuse

Crime

by: WOWK

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County prosecutors say Richard Smith II was sentenced to a total of 205 to 775 years in prison on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree sexual assault and five counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. He was convicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court earlier this year.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith and the child’s grandmother, Roseanna Thompson were in custody of an infant family member at their home in Kanawha County Feb. 19, 2015. The criminal complaint alleges Smith and Thompson sexually assaulted and abused the female infant. They were arrested in May 2018.

The complaint also says that Smith and Thompson filmed themselves during the sexual assault and abuse of the infant. According to West Virginia State Police, the video was found in Smith’s home.

Thompson’s trial is scheduled for April 27.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus"

Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas"

2019 River O' Green Timelapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 River O' Green Timelapse"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus"

Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss