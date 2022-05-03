RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012.

Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had an on-again, off-again relationship before Huguely drunkenly killed her.

The lawsuit sought $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages.

FILE – University of Virginia men’s lacrosse player George Huguely, a fourth-year student from Chevy Chase, Md., is shown in a booking photo provided by the Charlottsville Police Department. Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead, Huguely, convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial. Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, April 25, 2022 in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely V liable in the death of Love. (Charlottsville Police Department via AP, File)

FILE – A person holds a program for the funeral of slain University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday, May 8, 2010. Nearly 12 years after Love was found dead, George Huguely, convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial. Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, April 25, 2022 in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely V liable in the death of Love. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE – In a March 8, 2009, photo, University of Virginia women?s lacrosse player Yeardley Love works with the ball in Charlottesville, Va. Nearly 12 years after Love was found dead, George Huguely, convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial. Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, April 25, 2022 in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely V liable in the death of Love. (AP Photo/The Daily Progress, Andrew Shurtleff, File)

The jury ruled that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Love’s sister and her mother. Punitive damages weren’t awarded.