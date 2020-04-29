Man killed after shooting at Tampa police during traffic stop, dept. says

TAMPA (WFLA) — A man is dead after shooting at Tampa police late Tuesday night during a traffic stop.
The Tampa Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on a white Impala suspected to have been seen during a shooting on Friday.
While being pulled over on East Palifox Street, police said the driver exited the car and began shooting at the officers.
The officers returned fire and killed the suspect. No officers were injured.
This story will be updated.
