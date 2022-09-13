(NBC News) — An Arizona man flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road early Thursday and confessed to fatally shooting his stepfather, the sheriff’s office said.

The Cochise County sheriff’s deputy spotted Jay Albert Stevens, 52, about 1 a.m. in the middle of Central Highway near the area of McNeal in southern Arizona, sheriff’s spokesperson Carol Capas said.

Stevens waved down the deputy, and when he was asked whether he was all right, said he had shot and killed his stepfather, Mark Kilbourne, 61.

Stevens said he got into a verbal altercation with Kilbourne about “reading the Bible,” said Capas, who did not provide details about a possible motive.

