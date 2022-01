TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting outside a Sarasota convenience store left a man dead early Thursday morning.

Police said a man was shot outside Moore’s Grocery, 1993 Dr Martin Luther King Way early Thursday morning. He has since died.

Police have asked people to avoid the area, but did not release any further information.

Those with tips are being asked to call detectives at 941-263-6070.