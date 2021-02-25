Person in custody after deadly Tampa shooting

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Tampa on Wednesday night.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 900 block of E. Annie Street and discovered a man in his early 20s had suffered a gunshot wound and died.

Police said one person has been detained. They are still working to determine what happened at the crime scene and whether that person will be facing any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

