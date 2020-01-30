Man convicted of raping, infecting girlfriend’s 4-year-old twins

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man in Minnesota was found guilty of raping his girlfriend’s 4-year-old twins and infecting them with gonorrhea, the Pioneer Press reports.
Arturo Macarro Gutierrez, 36, was convicted of four counts of criminal sexual conduct following a four-day trial in Ramsey County District Court.
Gutierrez was arrested in October 2018 after one of the twins told her grandmother “daddy” hurt her. Gutierrez is not the child’s father, but he was dating the twins’ mother at the time.
The mom took her daughters to the hospital, and they tested positive for gonorrhea.
Police arrested him after SWAT executed a search warrant at his home and found him hiding in the attic.
Gutierrez denied hurting the girls, but he was charged with sexual assault after he also tested positive for gonorrhea, according to court documents obtained by the Pioneer Press.
Gutierrez will be sentenced on April 1.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida Food and Brews Fest
- Richard Sherman tweets about getting ‘random’ blood tests just days before Super Bowl
- Get your tail wagging for Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl”
- Van crashes through wall of North Port home
- BGB Live at 1pm ET: Reid’s air attack or Shanahan’s power ground game?