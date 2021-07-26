Man charged with attempted rape had stash of 400 women’s underwear, police say

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man is behind bars and has been charged with first-degree attempted rape, fifty counts of voyeurism, burglary, and aggravated criminal surveillance.

On July 10, Dothan Police Department arrested John Thomas Uda, 27, after he broke into a home on Blissett Drive near Abbey Oaks Apartments. The victim was home and told police Uda assaulted her and stole her gaming console.

Police were able to link Uda to the burglary of the console after he sold the device.

During the interviews with Uda, he admitted to the burglary as well as several other disturbing and lewd criminal actions.

Dothan police searched his home and collected over 400 articles of female undergarments and multiple electronic devices that had numerous images of women shown in a provocative manner. Several devices are currently being forensically analyzed. More charges could be added while the investigation is still underway.

Alabama law states voyeurism first degree is the taking of a video or photo depicting intimate areas of a person without that person’s consent. Prior to the law’s enactment in 2019, voyeurism was not a crime in Alabama.

“There were facts and circumstances with the physical evidence on the night of the burglary on July 10,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said, “That led us to believe that one of his motivations for him to be in there, was to sexually assault the victim.”

Owens said if the victim not fought back, things could have gotten worse.

Uda has also been charged with aggravated criminal surveillance in a separate incident where police say another woman said he offered her a ride home, staying behind after he dropped her off to watch her undress through her windows.

Uda is also facing two counts of illegal possession and use of a credit card after investigators found photos of debit card numbers, drivers licenses, and other material on his phone.