Man arrested with ‘astonishing’ amount of child porn, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 55-year-old California man was arrested Tuesday with what the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office described as an “astonishing” amount of child pornography.

Tony Botti, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said the Internet Crimes Against Children task force was tipped off that Michael Martin, of Fresno, had child pornography at his home. Detectives found thousands of videos and photos of child pornography on disks, tablets and computers.

“His closet was stuffed full of DVDs, the majority contained video and images of children being raped,” Botti said. “Disgusting material.”

Martin was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of possession of child pornography, but did not stay behind bars for long. His bail was set at $40,000, and he was released within hours of his arrest.

“I know it really upsets the public — as it probably should — to come up with such a small amount, but we just have to adhere to the jail schedule, and that’s what it is,” said Botti.

When asked to comment on his arrest after being released, Martin responded with two words: “Go away.”

Michael Martin, 54 (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators do not believe Martin, who is unemployed, had physical contact with any of the children.