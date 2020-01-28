Man arrested in 2019 Clearwater rape case

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police detectives arrested a man in connection to a rape case in September 2019.
Police have charged William Walden, 34, with sexual assaulting a woman off North Saturn Avenue Sept. 10.
The victim told detectives Walden met her near Gulf to Bay Boulevard and Cleveland Street and drove her to a parking lot off Saturn Avenue. Once there, police said Walden dragged her from the car, then beat and raped her.
DNA results recently identified Walden as the attacker, Clearwater detectives say.
