Man arrested for Tampa Bay real estate fraud falsified defense evidence, FDLE says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Michigan man accused of real estate scheming in 2017 was arrested again for falsifying evidence in his own defense.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the new charges, and his arrest, Friday morning.

According to the original arrest notice from FDLE in 2017, Kervin Moreno, 50 of Wayne County, Michigan, had placed advertisements on Craigslist offering homes for sale or rent from April 2012 to June 2014.

However, while he collected the down payments or deposits on multiple homes in Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties, he did not own the homes, according to FDLE, nor did he have the right to offer them up for rent or sale.

After collecting almost $50,000, Moreno was arrested for an “organized scheme to defraud” and extradited to Pasco County to face charges. The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is handling his prosecution.

“The victims only became aware of the scam after moving into a home and receiving foreclosure notices or visits from lender representatives,” according to law enforcement.

Moreno now faces charges for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony. FDLE said this is the third time Moreno has been arrested by the agency. In January 2022, agents reviewed documents submitted to the court by Moreno.

Investigators from FDLE discovered the documents had been fabricated and altered, which a witness confirmed. After notifying the court, Moreno was arrested again on Wednesday. As a result of the new charges, FDLE said Moreno’s bond was revoked by a Florida judge.

“With the current housing market being very uncertain for many in the Tampa Bay area, this is the last type of scam consumers need,” FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said. “I applaud our agents for their tenacity and attention to detail throughout this investigation.”

Intake logs from the Pasco County Jail show Moreno was also charged with two counts of racketeering violations. He remains in custody of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.