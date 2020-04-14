Man arrested for allegedly threatening HART bus driver with knife

TAMPA (WFLA) — A man, potentially intoxicated, was arrested for threatening a HART bus driver with a knife, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bus driver told deputies that James Henry, 40, was acting strange when he encountered him in the bathroom of a bus terminal on Hillsborough Avenue Monday afternoon.

The driver said Henry approached him with a pocket knife held out in front of him.

In fear of being attacked, the driver alerted a nearby armed security officer. Henry reportedly tried to flee the area but was detained by deputies without incident.

The sheriff’s office said Henry is a homeless veteran who was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the incident. He was charged with ‘aggravated assault on a specified employee with a deadly weapon.’

James Henry via HCSO

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office takes any violent threat, like this one, very seriously,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Thankfully, the victim, in this case, was unharmed. The HART bus driver was on duty, serving the public during this incident. No person should be in fear of their life, especially while on the job.”