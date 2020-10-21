LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Man accused of threatening death to Biden, Harris in note to neighbor

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AP, NBC

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making death threats against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in a letter left on the doorstep of a neighbor who had yard signs supporting the candidates.

A U.S. Secret Service agent says 42-year-old James Dale Reed told investigators that he was “upset at the political situation” when he wrote the threatening letter.

Reed was in state custody when a criminal complaint was filed against him Wednesday in federal court. The neighbor told investigators that he didn’t know the Frederick man but had several yard signs supporting Biden and Harris.

Read more here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss