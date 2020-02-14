Man accused of slapping teen Trump supporter on primary day in New Hampshire

News

by: Phil Helsel, NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – A New Hampshire man accused of slapping a 15-year-old Trump supporter on the day of the state’s primary election day has been arrested, Windham police said.

Patrick Bradley, 34, slapped the teen after he left a polling place at Windham High School around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Bradley is accused of slapping the 15-year-old and assaulting two adults who tried to intervene while passing by a campaign tent for President Donald Trump. He also was accused of throwing Trump signs and trying to knock over the tent, according to police.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST STORIES:



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home"

How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options

Thumbnail for the video titled "How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options"

Valentine's Day Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Valentine's Day Forecast"

evan background check bill 530

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan background check bill 530"

EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations"

Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility"

Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship"

MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip

Thumbnail for the video titled "MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip"

Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day"

Trooper Remembered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Remembered"

Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock"

HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss