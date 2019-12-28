Man accused of gunning down co-worker and his dog

Crime

by: CNN,

WIND LAKE, Wisc. (CNN/WFLA) — A Wisconsin man is accused of breaking into his co-workers home and killing him and his dog.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Hoffmann, 40, shot Chad Bickler, 40, multiple times Thursday night after forcing himself into the home.

Bickler’s dog, Tucker, was also shot and killed.

Hoffman turned himself in at a police station, about 60 miles from the crime scene.

Both men worked at Engineered Security Solutions Inc.

Investigators are still searching for a motive in the shooting.

