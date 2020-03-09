Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting women at Nashville shelter for tornado victims

Crime

by: Julia Palazzo

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man who was staying at an emergency shelter for tornado victims after he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted two women who were also staying at the shelter.

According to an arrest affidavit, the two victims were sleeping in cots at the Centennial Sportsplex shelter next to 45-year-old Cory Sullivan. Police said he tried to befriend the victims first by buying them food.

Cory Sullivan
Cory Sullivan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The document stated Sullivan grabbed both by the hair, pulled their heads back and forced them to swallow a suboxone dissolvable strip.

Metro police said while the victims were walking to a local pizza place, he attempted to kiss them on the neck and touch their backside. Once they returned to the shelter, the victims laid down on their cots and Sullivan began kissing their necks and groping them.

He was taken into custody and is being charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of aggravated assault. Sullivan is being held on an $80,000 bond.

