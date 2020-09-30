Lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged

IVEY, Ga. (AP) —Investigators say a 12-year-old girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.
The details on the death of Kaitlyn Yozviak were discussed during a preliminary hearing Monday.
A Wilkinson County judge ruled there is enough evidence for second-degree murder charges against parents Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and Joey Yozviak to go forward to a grand jury.
Authorities say medical records show Kaitlyn died from cardiac arrest with a secondary cause being severe anemia.
Hilton says repeated bites from the lice lowered the girl’s blood iron levels, possibly causing anemia and triggering the cardiac attack.
LATEST STORIES:
- Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer
- FBI seeks man who may have information in child sexual exploitation case
- Moderator Chris Wallace tried to maintain control during debate full of interruptions and interjections
- NFL threatening suspensions for maskless sideline personnel
- Kentucky AG asks for delay in release of Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings, recordings now expected Friday