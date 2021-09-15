Legal dynasty heir whose son and wife were killed arranged own shooting in life insurance scheme, police say

Video: NBC’S Catie Beck reports on the new questions about the events leading up to the Alex Murdaugh’s fall from grace on Sept. 9, 2021.

(NBC News) — South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh arranged for another man to kill him earlier this month so that his son could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy, authorities said Tuesday.

Murdaugh, 53, survived the Sept. 4 shooting, which happened months after the unsolved slayings of his wife and adult son. Police say that Murdaugh told 911 that he was shot in the head while changing a flat tire and that the shooting caused only a “superficial” wound.

This booking photo provided by the Colleton County Detention Center shows Curtis Edward Smith on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Smith, was charged with assisted suicide, insurance fraud and several other counts in the Sept. 4 shooting of Alex Murdaugh. (Colleton County Detention Center via AP)

On Tuesday, Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was arrested on assisted suicide and fraud counts in connection to the roadside incident, according to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Documents released by the agency say that Murdaugh admitted that he asked Smith to kill him so that a beneficiary could collect on his life insurance policy.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.