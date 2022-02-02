Lane Bryant murders remain unsolved after 14 years

TINLEY PARK, Ill — Wednesday marks the 14th anniversary of the Lane Bryant killings when six female store employees were shot, five fatally, in southwest suburban Tinley Park, Illinois.

On Feb. 2, 2008, five women were murdered at the store. A man posing as a delivery driver pulled a gun, forced them into a back room and shot them.

Killed that day was store manager Rhoda McFarland, 42, of Joliet; Jennifer Bishop, 34, of South Bend, Ind.; Sarah Szafranski, 22, of Oak Forest; Connie Woolfolk, 37, of Flossmoor; and Carrie Hudek Chiuso, 33, of Frankfort.

The store employee who survived provided police with a description of the killer. Police said the suspect is a man between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall with a husky build and broad shoulders.

The Chicago Tribune reports two new detectives with the department have been assigned to the case. The former lead detective retired, another was promoted.

The new detectives have been re-examining evidence since December.

Even though years have passed, one of the new detectives told the Tribune he firmly believes the case will be solved one day.

