(NewsNation) — The sisters of Bryan Kohberger have lost their jobs over their link to the accused Idaho killer, NewsNation has learned.

Kohberger’s older sister was a school counselor, and his younger sister, at least at one point, was working as an actress, according to sources. Both of Kohberger’s parents are retired, and sources told NewsNation the family is in very bad shape financially.

NewsNation has also learned the family has not visited the jail where Kohberger is being held, but have spoken to him via phone.

Kerri Rawson, daughter of BTK killer Dennis Rader, weighed in Monday night on “Dan Abrams Live.” You can watch her interview above.