(NBC News) — Police arrested a University of Kentucky student who was caught on camera using a racial slur and physically attacking two Black students Sunday.

Police arrested Sophia Rosing, 22, who is white, just before 4 a.m. at a campus dorm on charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to an online record from the Fayette County Detention Center, which says she is being held on $10,000 bond.

Video of the assault, which circulated on social media Sunday, shows Rosing using a racial slur as she strikes at a woman who is working at a dormitory front desk. The student tries to restrain Rosing, who appears to be visibly intoxicated and struggles to stay standing in the video.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.