Kathleen Moore murder: Investigators working to determine cause of death

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives are learning more details about Kathleen Moore’s death as they build their case against the Tampa Bay woman’s suspected killer.

Moore’s boyfriend, Collin Knapp, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death and is being held without bond at a Pasco County jail.

According to court documents, Knapp was seen on surveillance video pulling a Cadillac up to a dumpster outside his workplace in the early morning hours of Nov. 29. Investigators said they emptied the dumpsters and found Moore’s bank card, car keys and the sweatshirt she was seeing the night she was killed, along with bedding “with a significant amount of apparent blood on it.”

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Moore’s remains were found in a wooded area behind Knapp’s home in New Port Richey on Tuesday, and that her body had been covered by thick brush in an area that had already been searched.

“As detectives will tell you, even when you’re two feet away from her, it’s hard to see that her body was there,” he said.

Investigators are still working to determine her cause of death and when Moore died.

“We positively identified her body based on tattoos,” Nocco said. “We have the evidence, we have Kathleen, if he wants to make a positive difference in somebody’s life—help the family out and answer the questions.”

Knapp made his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday and was ordered held without bond.

Loved ones tell 8 On Your Side they’re planning a celebration of Kathleen’s life later this month. They also said a fake GoFundMe page was set up, but it’s not associated with the family.