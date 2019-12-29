Pasco K-9 catches man accused of stealing appliances from homes

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco K9 apprehended one of two suspects chased around Pasco County Sunday morning after allegedly stealing appliances from new construction homes.

Pasco Sheriff’s Corporal Brian Long was on his way to work when he saw a suspicious rental box truck near new construction property in a Wesley Chapel neighborhood.

When Long approached the truck, the vehicle fled with appliances stolen from inside the homes, the sheriff’s office said.

Pasco deputies began to pursue the vehicle southbound on US 301 into Hillsborough County, Interstate 75, then back north again into Pasco County. After multiple hits on the vehicle’s tires with stop sticks, the truck came to a stop on I-75, just north of State Road 52.

After the truck stopped, deputies said the driver fled into the woods. He was chased by Deputy Jacob Baroff and his K9 Smitty.

Alexander Zaldivar, 39, was apprehended by the K9 and arrested. Deputies said that another suspect, Gianna Amaro, 26, was found in the back of the truck with the stolen appliances.

Both suspects were taken into custody on multiple charges.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

LATEST STORIES: