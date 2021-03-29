Juvenile identified as suspect in Bradenton homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have identified a juvenile as a suspect in the killing of a 38-year-old man in Bradenton.

Police said officers were called to the 1900 block of 5th Street West at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday and found Julio Reyes suffering from a gunshot wound. Reyes was taken to an area hospital and died a short time later.

Police identified the suspect as an unnamed juvenile. It’s unclear if that person is in custody or whether anyone else was involved in the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.