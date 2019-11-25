‘Just do it’: Man accused of arming suicidal son

ODENTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is in jail, accused of arming his suicidal 14-year-old son with a shotgun and saying, “Just do it.”

WMAR-TV reports that the father has been arrested and charged with offenses including first-degree assault and child abuse. Charging documents by Anne Arundel county police say the child told authorities he was choked by his father and beaten with a belt or extension cord at least three times this year.

It says the child recently confided in his parents that he was having thoughts about killing himself. Charging documents say that’s when he shoved a shotgun into the teen’s hands, forced him to grip the trigger and urged him to pull it. The man was denied bail.

Information from: WMAR-TV, http://www.abc2news.com/

