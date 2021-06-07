Jury selection begins Monday in trial of Riverview man accused of killing woman, child

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jury selection will begin Monday in the high-profile murder trial of Ronnie Oneal III, who is accused of killing his girlfriend and her 9-year-old daughter, and stabbing his 11-year-old son, a gruesome crime that left a Hillsborough community in shock.

Oneal has not cooperated much with authorities since his arrest in 2018, in which he was tazed by deputies before being taken into custody.

Deputies were called to Oneal’s Riverview home in March 2018 and found his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron in the front yard with gunshot wounds. She later died.

Barron’s daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal , was found stabbed to death inside the home. His son, also named Ronnie, had suffered stab wounds and was burned after Oneal allegedly set the home on fire.

In 911 calls, Oneal was heard yelling “Allah Akbar” and talking about his girlfriend.

“I’ve just been attacked by some white demon. Her name is Keke, and she tried to kill me and I just killed her,” he said.

He’s had several outbursts in court and was at one point found incompetent to stand trial.

8 On Your Side has learned he plans on representing himself, and there are concerns he will call his son Ronnie to stand trial, further traumatizing the boy.

“I really feel really bad for little Ronnie because when he actually comes out of whatever he’s in right now, he’s going to be traumatized,” a family friend said in 2018.

The state is seeking the death penalty in this case. Jury selection begins Monday. The process could last all week.