Jeffrey Burnham: Man accused of killing 3 wanted to confront pharmacist brother over Covid vaccines, documents say

(NBC News) — A Maryland man accused of killing his pharmacist brother and two other people had complained that he falsely believed his brother was harming people with the Covid-19 vaccines, court documents say.

The man, Jeffrey Burnham, 46, was arrested Friday in the killings of his brother, his sister-in-law and another woman who were slain in two communities more than 100 miles apart, police said.

Brian Robinette, 58, and Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, were found fatally shot last Thursday in their home in Ellicott City, near Baltimore, police said. Rebecca Reynolds, 83, had been found dead the night before in Cumberland, and her car was stolen, police have said.

Burnham, who lives in Cumberland, was arrested Friday in West Virginia.

