"I’ve been good,” the girl said, according to a prosecutor describing Towne's alleged confession during the hearing, KPRC reported.

(NBC News) — A Texas mom was charged with capital murder Monday after authorities accused her of stabbing, strangling and placing a bag over the head of her 5-year-old daughter at a park north of Houston, court records show.

Melissa Towne, 37, is alleged to have confessed to the killing after the girl was found wrapped in plastic and mesh bags in her Jeep Cherokee, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement.

The girl’s neck appeared to have been cut, and it showed ligature, or stangulation, marks, he said.

Towne was being held in lieu of $15 million bond, jail records show.

