Investigators uncover cause of death of woman found at Picnic Island

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Police investigators have determined the cause of death of the woman found on Picnic Island in February.
Police determined that Sharon Johnson was hit by a vehicle somewhere in the area of Picnic Island Boulevard.
Johnson’s body was found by a citizen Feb. 22 around 2 p.m.
The homicide investigation remains open. If you have any information about the incident that could assist the department, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers of Tampa bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.
