HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said an individual is posing as one of their deputies and asking for money over the phone.

The sheriff’s office said the impostor is informing people about a missed jury duty appointment.

The sheriff’s office says if you receive one of these calls, do not give out your personal information. Instead, call their non-emergency line at 813–247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: