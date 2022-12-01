TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been 18 days since four Idaho students were killed in a quadruple homicide that rattled their college community, and there are still more questions than answers.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead from stab wounds on Nov. 13 with no signs of forced entry.

Moscow police said two other roommates were home at the time of the killings and appear to have slept through the violent attack.

Police have yet to identify the suspect in the murders or find the weapon.

Police initially said the attack was targeted with no further threat to the public. But police later said they were unsure if the public was in danger.

“We cannot say that there is no threat to the community,” Police Chief Jason Fry said four days after the murders, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Then on Wednesday, police started to walk back previous comments that killings were targeted. They issued a clarification in a statement posted to their website and Facebook page, saying there was a “miscommunication” with prosecutors.

“Conflicting information has been released over the past 24 hours. The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office stated the suspect(s) specifically looked at this residence, and that one or more of the occupants were undoubtedly targeted,” the statement said. “We have spoken with the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office and identified this was a miscommunication.”

“Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate.”

In an interview with News Nation’s Brian Entin, Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said it was not necessarily the individuals who were targeted, but the home itself.

He said there is no indication drugs played a role in the killings.

“I think it’s fair to say that there have been people of interest to the investigators and everyone that they’ve identified so far they’ve been able to exonerate. Perhaps, exonerate isn’t the best word. But they’ve been able to eliminate them as being an actual suspect. And we do not have a name of a person or persons who are actual suspects. That’s what they’re focusing on still,” Thompson said.

“I’m not aware of any single person with a name that we’re focusing on, the investigators are focusing on,” he added.

On Tuesday, five cars were towed away from the scene and were being taken to a storage facility to be further processed for evidence.