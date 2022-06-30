(WKBN) — The couple arrested Tuesday at a home in Youngstown, Ohio are in a New York City jail now charged with running a human sex trafficking ring that operated in six states.

Both Jonathan Ruiz and Charline Santiago appeared in a Mahoning County courtroom Tuesday waiving extradition to New York where they had been indicted.

Authorities with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said the pair forced young women into prostitution beating the victims if they refused to work and then fraudulently obtaining government benefits and loans in their names.

Ruiz is also charged with labor trafficking for forcing one victim into creating sex videos.

Neighbors said Tuesday the couple had been living in a house on Youngstown’s West Side for nearly a year before their arrest.