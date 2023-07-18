NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After a then 17-year-old was caught impersonating a Physician’s Assistant in Corpus Christi, Texas, he allegedly moved to Norman where a local hospital is on high alert.

NBC affiliate, KRIS 6 NEWS obtained Corpus Christi Police Department documents that reveal what police say was bank fraud to purchase a $52,000 BMW in March 2022.

Bailey allegedly drove that car from Missouri to Corpus Christi two days after the purchase to visit his 15-year-old girlfriend.

Police in Missouri have an open case investigating the alleged bank fraud, but said they could not share information on that case because Bailey was a minor at the time of the incident, according to KRIS 6 NEWS.

It was at Corpus Christi Medical Center’s Bay Area Hospital that Bailey, dressed in scrubs, asked for a badge. Documents and witness interviews state he claimed to be a traveling Physician Assistant, reported KRIS 6 NEWS.

Bailey managed to squeak his way by the front desk at Corpus Christi Medical Center because there was supposedly no human resources representative present, just a now-former CCMC Volunteer Coordinator.

“They basically beat it into our heads that we needed to be all about customer service, so I was like, ‘Okay if you send me a picture, then I can get your badge started for you,'” said CCMC’s former volunteer coordinator. “I’ve known people that are very young. One, they just don’t age hardly at all and two, they are just really smart, so they can get through college faster, so I was trying to not hold that against him.”

Although the former CCMS Volunteer Coordinator claimed to have reservations about Bailey, she made the badge for him anyway.

KRIS 6 News is withholding the names of hospital staff interviewed by police.

With a badge in hand, Bailey was able to access emergency room areas, intensive care units, operating rooms, cath labs, and nursery units.

Corpus Christi Medical Center surveillance footage of Zachry Bailey. Corpus Christi Medical Center surveillance footage of Zachry Bailey.

For nearly a month, Bailey was able to blend in with medical professionals.

It wasn’t until hospital staff found him on social media that they realized Bailey wasn’t who he said he was. Bailey was then relieved of his duties and escorted off the property.

“I feel bad because I kinda fell for it, I was like, ‘Oh ya, because who does that? Who has the idea to go into the hospital and be like, I’m going to be a doctor today,'” said a CCMC ICU nurse.

“I knew that I was the person who issued the badge and what goes through my mind is ‘Were any patients harmed? How bad is it for the hospital?'” recalled the now-former CCMC Volunteer Coordinator.

According to District Court of Nueces County court documents, Bailey has been indicted on a third degree felony of forgery and acting without a license.

Bailey’s probation has since been transferred to Oklahoma, according to the State Department of Corrections.

On April 23, 2023, Bailey married his 16-year-old girlfriend in Oklahoma County.

“Her dad signed off on it before we knew all this crap about him,” stated Bailey’s mother-in-law, Chantel Power. “Beginning of the year when I was part of her life and hung out with her and her boyfriend at the time, aka now husband, he was wearing scrubs all the time and claiming he worked at Norman Regional.”

Norman Regional Hospital. KFOR photo.

Norman Regional Health System Director of Integrated Marketing, Melissa Herron told KFOR Bailey has never been an employees of theirs.

“Norman Regional Health System is thankful to reporter Bryan Hofmann for contacting our team about this situation. Our leaders have informed key staff members and the Health System has procedures and protocols in place.” Norman Regional Health System

An internal alert was also pushed out about Bailey. News 4 requested a copy of the alert, but Herron declined to provide one, citing “security issues.” News 4 has since filed an Open Records Request for it.

In terms of Bailey, News 4 tried calling a cell phone number found on a purchase receipt from Bailey. The second call was immediately sent to voicemail and our text messages were not returned.

On top of the charges originating in Texas, Bailey appears to be in and out of court in Oklahoma.

In Oklahoma County, Bailey faces a felony charge of Obtaining Property by Trick/Deception or False Representation/Pretense.

A probable cause affidavit reveals Bailey agreed to pay a man $61,500 for a 2022 Tesla. Bailey made two wires to the man’s account in October 2022.

However, two days after the money appeared in the man’s account, it was removed because it was wired from a business account Bailey had no affiliation with.

Over in Tulsa County, Bailey is accused of trying to defraud Walmart out of $4,294.18 in November 2022. Bailey now faces a felony charge of Larceny Of Merchandise From Retailer.

Bailey is also tied up in a small claims case where he owes $1,500+ to a loan company. He has another small claims case out of Comanche County with Liberty National Bank.

“We just want him stopped and we don’t want him bringing down our daughter with him,” said Power.

Power told KFOR Bailey has stolen thousands of dollars from their family, so now they’re looking at pressing charges against him.

Bailey is set to be in Tulsa County court July 28. A preliminary hearing conference in Oklahoma County is set for August 21.